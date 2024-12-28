Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta (14-12-3-1) defeated the Norfolk Admirals (17-8-3-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
Ethan Haider started his second consecutive game for the Gladiators, while Kristian Stead got the not in between the pipes for Norfolk.
After a back and forth first three quarters of the opening period, Norfolk would open the scoring. Stepan Timofeyev (8th) tipped home a backdoor feed from Denis Smirnov.
Just 30 seconds into the middle frame, the Gladiators got themselves on the board, as Ryan Cranford (3rd) jumped all over a juicy rebound.
Late in the second, while on the power-play, Cody Sylvester (8th) one-timed a rink wide feed from Derek Topatigh, accounting for his 500th professional point.
In the third, one night after surrendering a three-goal lead, the Gladiators locked things down. Randy Hernandez (6th) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:45.
Ethan Haider made 31 saves on 32 Admirals shots in the victory, while Kristian Stead stopped 23 of 25 in the defeat for Norfolk.
On the victory, here's what Gladiators assistant coach Matt Ginn had to say. "We were more consistent in our overall game tonight. Norfolk comes at you fast, and if you turn over pucks, they feed off that. I felt that our puck management got better as the game moved along, and it led to success offensively for us."
