Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Justin Gill has been returned on loan to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Gill, 21, is in his first season after signing an AHL contract with the Bridgeport Islanders on July 3rd, 2024. In 14 AHL games with the Islanders this season, Gill has six points (1G, 5A). Gill has a goal and six assists in eight games so far this season with the Railers. The 6'1", 190lb forward was drafted #145 overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He starts his professional career following a five-year stint in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League between the Charlottetown Islanders, Sherbrooke Phoenix, and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

With Baie-Comeau, Gill was the second leading scorer in the league with 98 points (40G, 58A) in 65 games. Gill went to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Championship with Baie-Comeau before losing the series 4-0 to Drummondville. He was the third leading scorer among all skaters in the playoffs, tallying 25 points (11G, 14A) in 17 games played. Over his five-year QMJHL career, the St-Joseph-du-Lac native scored 270 points (115G, 155A) in 285 games played.

