Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to sweep the two-game series on the road against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush notched a season-high in goals with a 6-3 victory over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center yesterday. Luke Mylymok stayed hot with two goals in the first period. Connor Mylymok, Simon Boyko, Brett Davis, and Tyler Burnie all picked up a goal each as the Rush scored in all three periods and never trailed. Connor Murphy made 39 saves on 42 shots to earn his third win of the season.

FOURTH LINE BEST LINE

The Rush's fourth line of Luke Mylymok, Tyler Burnie, and Braeden Tuck combined for three goals and six points last night. Both of Mylymok's goals featured primary assists from Tuck, who picked up his first multi-point performance as a pro. Mylymok now has three goals in his first three pro games.

PILING UP THE SHORTIES

When the Rush sends out its penalty-killing pair of Ryan Wagner and Brett Davis, they are always a threat to create offense. The two have combined for five shorthanded goals this season. Brett Davis scored an unassisted shorthanded goal last night, his third of the season which ties him for the league lead.

ANOTHER MYLYMOK CONNECTION

Rapid City's third goal last night was extra special for the Mylymok family. On a two-on-one with the game tied in the second period, Luke Mylymok delivered a cross-crease pass to Connor Mylymok for the go-ahead goal. It is the first time the brothers have connected on a scoring play at the pro level; they did so once at the college level for Niagara University on October 27, 2023.

MURPH VS. UTAH

Connor Murphy's two highest save totals of the season have come in his two starts against the Grizzlies. Murphy made 41 saves on October 25th, then 39 saves on December 27th. Head-to-head vs. Utah, Murphy is 1-0-1 with a .930 save percentage.

SEARCHING FOR REVENGE

Utah came to The Monument Ice Arena and spoiled the Rush's home opening weekend with a two-game sweep in October. The Rush has a chance to clinch a sweep with a victory in Utah tonight.

