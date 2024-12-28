Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye for the first time this season on Saturday night. After a quick start for the Walleye, they maintained dominance and defeated the Fuel 4-1.

1ST PERIOD

Toledo got off to a quick start in their first trip to the Fishers Event Center with a goal just 35 seconds in. Colin Swoyer claimed that goal to make it 1-0 early.

At 3:15, Indy's Nathan Burke took a high sticking penalty to give the Walleye their first power play of the game but Indy killed it off.

After a lot of back and forth, there were no more goals or penalties in the period until after the period ended when a fight broke out between Chris Cameron and Chaz Reddekopp. They each earned two minutes for roughing to be served in the second period.

Indy outshot Toledo 7-6 in the first frame.

2ND PERIOD

Jalen Smereck scored at 6:56 to make it 2-0 in favor of Toledo.

Indy's Nick Grima took a roughing minor penalty at 9:32 to give the Walleye a power play chance but Indy killed it off.

At 13:16, Brandon Hawkins scored to make it 3-0 Toledo.

Two minutes later, the Fuel went to their first power play of the game as Tyler Spezia was called for roughing. Toledo killed off the penalty.

The Fuel quickly went back to the power play after a scrap along the boards landed Reddekopp in the box for roughing at 17:51. Toledo was able to kill off that penalty just before time expired.

3RD PERIOD

Brandon Hawkins scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into the third period to make it 4-0.

At 1:56, Smereck headed to the penalty box for a delay of game penalty which gave the Fuel a power play opportunity but very quickly, Toledo killed it off.

Lucas Brenton took a double minor roughing penalty at 5:10 to give the Walleye a big power play chance. The Fuel killed it off though.

With just over nine minutes to go, a brawl resulted in three minor penalties for the Fuel, two minor penalties for Toledo and an additional ten minute misconduct for Toledo's Jalen Smereck.

With 5:10 left, another brawl broke out which sent Chris Cameron and Reddekopp to the box for five minutes each for fighting.

When play resumed, Nathan Noel dropped the gloves with Dalton Messina. Both players received two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct while Noel took an additional five minutes for fighting.

With a handful of players from both teams in the locker room already, the game went on without more fighting. Ryan Orgel scored his first goal with the Fuel at 19:40 to break the shutout.

Toledo outshot Indy 23-20 and took the win 4-1.

