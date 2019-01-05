Moose Rebound for Win at Texas
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (14-18-2-0) scored a 3-2 comeback victory over the Texas Stars (18-11-3-2) to wrap up their three-game road trip on Saturday night. Manitoba opened the scoring 2:41 into the action when a puck redirected off Logan Shaw and in. Near the midway point of the first, JC Lipon, Seth Griffith, and Jansen Harkins found consecutive chances after a Stars player fell into his own net, but somehow the Moose couldn't beat Landon Bow. As the opening period wound down, Manitoba led in shots 11-5, and held a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard.
The Stars tied the game at 5:31 of the second, when Niklas Hansson was able to pick his spot from the slot. The Moose got their first power play opportunity at 13:03 of the middle frame. Shaw had the team's best chance on the advantage off a one-timer, but the Moose couldn't convert. With just over one minute left in the period, Nicholas Caamano gave the Stars a 2-1 lead, fighting off a Moose defender to slap the puck past Appleby.
The Moose got their second power play chance when Jimmy Oligny drew a hooking call at 9:38 of the third. Manitoba spent a lot of time in the Texas zone, but couldn't get a shot through. Near the end of the advantage Denis Gurianov chased down a loose puck and broke in on a shorthanded breakaway. Appleby made his biggest save of the night to keep it a one-goal game. The Moose rewarded him when Peter Stoykewych's point shot found it's way through Bow to tie the game with 3:45 left in regulation.
The teams traded chances in overtime, but both Appleby and Bow turned all of them away. In the shootout, Appleby stopped four out of five Texas shooters while Logan Shaw and Jansen Harkins scored to give the Moose the 3-2 win.
Quick Hits
Ken Appleby stopped four of five shooters in the shootout to get his first win as a Moose.
Jansen Harkins's game-winner was the first shootout-goal of his AHL career.
Logan Shaw's goal was his 13th of the season, tying his AHL career-high.
Jimmy Oligny recorded his first point as a member of the Moose. What's Next?
The Moose head back home for six straight games at Bell MTS Place starting Thursday (Jan. 10) against the Laval Rocket. The clubs will play agains on Saturday Jan. 12, on Military Appreciation Night. For tickets to all home games, head to moosehockey.com/tickets.
