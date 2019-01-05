Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson

STOCKTON, Calif. - Defenseman Kevin Tansey recorded his first-career multipoint game, registering a goal and an assist, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome as the Stockton Heat fell by a 7-5 final to the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night at Stockton Arena. The home team could not get into a rhythm in the first period, heading to the penalty kill five times in the first 20 minutes en route to a 19-3 deficit in shots on goal and 3-0 hole on the scoreboard at intermission. Both offenses erupted in the second frame, the teams trading three goals each with Stockton's coming off the sticks of Ryan Lomberg, Kevin Tansey and Tyler Graovac, but Stockton was unable to chip away at the three-goal deficit. The Heat got the first goal of the third, a strike from Anthony Peluso, his second of the season, but a Tucson power play goal shortly after halted all momentum for the home side. Spencer Foo lit the lamp as time ticked down to cap the scoring produce the 7-5 final.

GOALIES

W: Calvin Pickard (27 shots, 22 saves)

L: Ryan Faragher (26 shots, 22 saves)

ND: Tyler Parsons (19 shots, 16 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Nick Merkley (1g,2a), Second - Jens Looke (1g,1a), Third - Kevin Tansey (1g,1a)

Final Shots: STK - 27, TUC - 45

Power Plays: STK - 0-2, TUC - 3-9

- Ryan Lomberg's goal in the second period gives him a marker in back-to-back games - the first time this season he has lit the lamp in two-straight contests. The last time Lomberg scored in consecutive games was a home-and-home against Ontario last season, April 11 and 13, when he recorded three goals in the two-game set.

- Kevin Tansey scored his first goal of the season in just his second game, signing a PTO with the Heat while the club was in Tucson last weekend. It was his first AHL goal since March 17, 2017, when he played with the Chicago Wolves.

- Tansey also tallied an assist on Anthony Peluso's goal in the third, his first-career multi-point game in the AHL.

- Matthew Phillips registered the primary assist on Tansey's goal, extending Phillips' scoring streak to seven games with 11 points in that span (4g,7a).

- Tyler Graovac notched his 12th goal of the season, moving him into sole possession of second on the team in the category. He also was credited with an assist on Foo's goal as the clock ticked down, his sixth multi-point game of the season.

- Peluso's tally was his second of the season, first since October 27 against Bakersfield.

- The loss evens the season series for the Heat with Tucson, now even at three games apiece. The Heat also dropped to 6-13-1-0 on the year when conceding the first goal.

UP NEXT

The Heat continue their home stand with Saturday night's Pucks N' Paws Night against the Colorado Eagles, a 6 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena. The team will welcome San Diego to Stockton on Wednesday for Dollar Beer Night, a 7 p.m. start, and will close out their home stretch on Saturday, Jan. 12 against the Ontario Reign at 6 p.m.

