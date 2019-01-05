Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions

ROSEMONT, IL - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Saturday that the Blues have recalled goaltender Jordan Binnington from the Rampage, while assigning rookie goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio.

Binnington, 25, has appeared in 16 games with the Rampage this season and posted an 11-4-0 record, winning his last five AHL starts and nine of his last ten. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native earned his third shutout of the season on Friday night against the Chicago Wolves. A third-round draft pick of the Blues in 2011, Binnington leads the AHL with a 2.08 goals-against average and ranks second with a .927 save percentage.

He has appeared in two games with the Blues this season, both relief appearances, stopping 21 of 25 shots.

Fitzpatrick, 20, was recalled to St. Louis on Dec. 30 but did not see game action. The St. John's, Newfoundland native earned a win in his first AHL start with San Antonio, making 19 saves in a 3-2 win over Ontario on Dec. 28. A second-round draft pick for the Blues in 2016, the rookie is 7-4-2 in 14 appearances with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, posting a 3.16 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

In a separate transaction, the Rampage have released goaltender Ben Halford from his professional tryout agreement. The roster now lists goaltenders Fitzpatrick, Ville Husso, and Jared Coreau. Husso remains out of the lineup due to injury. Coreau was assigned to the Rampage by St. Louis on Thursday immediately upon being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.

The Rampage and Wolves square off again on Saturday at Allstate Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

