San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned defenseman Chris Forney to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In addition, San Diego has released left wing Steve McParland from his professional tryout (PTO).
Forney, 24 (11/20/94), has gone scoreless in three games with the Gulls this season. The 6-2, 201-pound defenseman recorded 1-2=3 points with a +5 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Tulsa this season. He made his professional debut with San Diego in 2017-18, totaling six games. Signed to a one-year AHL contract on July 12, 2018, Forney collected 14-35=49 points with a +34 rating and 62 PIM in 135 career games for the University of Massachusetts Lowell (2014-18).
McParland, 27 (2/13/91), appeared in four games with San Diego, recording one goal with a +1 rating and two PIM. The 5-11, 194-pound forward scored 10-13=23 points with a +6 rating and 16 PIM in 28 games with the Idaho Steelheads this season, leading the club in scoring at the time of signing his PTO. A native of Schreiber, Ontario, McParland has appeared in 11 career AHL games with San Diego (2018-19), Texas (2017-18), Binghamton (2016-17) and Chicago (2016-17), earning 1-1=2 points and 10 PIM.
