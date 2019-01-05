LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - In the second of the weekend's two-game series on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell, the Rocket took on the Rochester Americans for their Minor Hockey Game, presented by St. Albert Cheese Co-op. Rocket defeated the Rochester Americans 2-1 in front of a crowd of 6, 750 fans, including minor hockey teams from in and around the Greater Montreal Area. With this win, the Rocket have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games and sit
The Americans took the lead early on in the game, with Zach Redmond scoring his 16th of the season midway through the first. The Rocket found themselves on the powerplay with just over two minutes remaining in the first. Despite their best efforts to put the puck in the net, Rochester goalie Adam Wilcox stood on his head to keep his team's lead. Rochester winger Judd Peterson is called on a late roughing penalty and the Rocket finish the first down 1-0, set to head into the second on the powerplay.
Into the second frame, the intensity and physicality seen in Friday night's matchup seemed to make a comeback. Both teams were hitting hard and battling for pucks in the corners, but the Rocket seemed to be first on the puck nearly every time. With 12 minutes gone in the second, Daniel Audette scored his fourth goal this season to tie up the game. Down two men after a brawl and an additional high sticking call, the Rocket penalty kill put on a stellar performance, which coach Joel Bouchard described as a "turning point" in the game, keeping the score to 1-1 to finish out the period.
The Rocket took their first lead of the game just under seven minutes into the third, with Alexandre Grenier rifling the puck top shelf for his seventh of the season and what would be the game winning goal for his team. For the remainder of the period, the Rocket defense who had been strong throughout all three frames tasked themselves with shutting down the Rochester offense. Laval goaltender Connor LaCouvee shone through the final moments of the game, stopping 28 of 29 shots faced, good for the game's first star.
Joel Bouchard was pleased with the work his team put in on Saturday afternoon.
"We had a very young lineup, I'm very happy with the way we performed, much better than we were [Friday]," he said. "I think we improved over the weekend, from game to game and guys were starting to show a lot more character, backing their teammate on plays."
Goalscorers:
LAV: D. Audette (Martineau, Froese) | A. Grenier (Fleury, Ouellet)
RCH: Z. Redmond (O'Regan, Tennyson)
Goaltenders: LAV: LaCouvee (28/29) | RCH: Wilcox (13/15)
Rocket Powerplay: 0/2 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 4/5
Three Stars: 1. LAV C. LaCouvee | 2. LAV A. Grenier | 3. RCH Z. Redmond
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Penguins Fall to Admirals, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tokarski Stars in 3-1 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Thompson, Ang Lead T-Birds Past Bruins on Sold out Blast from the Past Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Dominate Penguins in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gersich Scores in Return, Bears Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hershey Bears
- Cormier, Defense Lift Devils over Sound Tigers, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Five Unanswered Goals Lead T-Birds over P-Bruins 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Charlotte Bests Sens to Claim Season Series - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Win Second Straight against Belleville - Charlotte Checkers
- LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Laval - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans
- Alex Belzile to Represent the Rocket at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
- Rocket Special Teams Shine in 4-2 Victory over Senators
- Checkers Take Second of Back-To-Back 5-4 in Overtime