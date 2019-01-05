LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans

LAVAL - In the second of the weekend's two-game series on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell, the Rocket took on the Rochester Americans for their Minor Hockey Game, presented by St. Albert Cheese Co-op. Rocket defeated the Rochester Americans 2-1 in front of a crowd of 6, 750 fans, including minor hockey teams from in and around the Greater Montreal Area. With this win, the Rocket have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games and sit

The Americans took the lead early on in the game, with Zach Redmond scoring his 16th of the season midway through the first. The Rocket found themselves on the powerplay with just over two minutes remaining in the first. Despite their best efforts to put the puck in the net, Rochester goalie Adam Wilcox stood on his head to keep his team's lead. Rochester winger Judd Peterson is called on a late roughing penalty and the Rocket finish the first down 1-0, set to head into the second on the powerplay.

Into the second frame, the intensity and physicality seen in Friday night's matchup seemed to make a comeback. Both teams were hitting hard and battling for pucks in the corners, but the Rocket seemed to be first on the puck nearly every time. With 12 minutes gone in the second, Daniel Audette scored his fourth goal this season to tie up the game. Down two men after a brawl and an additional high sticking call, the Rocket penalty kill put on a stellar performance, which coach Joel Bouchard described as a "turning point" in the game, keeping the score to 1-1 to finish out the period.

The Rocket took their first lead of the game just under seven minutes into the third, with Alexandre Grenier rifling the puck top shelf for his seventh of the season and what would be the game winning goal for his team. For the remainder of the period, the Rocket defense who had been strong throughout all three frames tasked themselves with shutting down the Rochester offense. Laval goaltender Connor LaCouvee shone through the final moments of the game, stopping 28 of 29 shots faced, good for the game's first star.

Joel Bouchard was pleased with the work his team put in on Saturday afternoon.

"We had a very young lineup, I'm very happy with the way we performed, much better than we were [Friday]," he said. "I think we improved over the weekend, from game to game and guys were starting to show a lot more character, backing their teammate on plays."

Goalscorers:

LAV: D. Audette (Martineau, Froese) | A. Grenier (Fleury, Ouellet)

RCH: Z. Redmond (O'Regan, Tennyson)

Goaltenders: LAV: LaCouvee (28/29) | RCH: Wilcox (13/15)

Rocket Powerplay: 0/2 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 4/5

Three Stars: 1. LAV C. LaCouvee | 2. LAV A. Grenier | 3. RCH Z. Redmond

