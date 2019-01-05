Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to a professional tryout. The announcement was made by Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Brodeur, 22, is in his second professional season after playing the three previous years with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals. Brodeur began his professional career with the ECHL's Allen Americans where he played in 39 games and sported a 3.15 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage.

This season, the Essex Falls, NJ native has played in 14 games with the Americans and is currently with the Norfolk Admirals and made 42 saves in his Admirals debut.

Brodeur helped lead the Oshawa Generals to an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup in the 2014-15 season.

