Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to a professional tryout. The announcement was made by Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.
Brodeur, 22, is in his second professional season after playing the three previous years with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals. Brodeur began his professional career with the ECHL's Allen Americans where he played in 39 games and sported a 3.15 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage.
This season, the Essex Falls, NJ native has played in 14 games with the Americans and is currently with the Norfolk Admirals and made 42 saves in his Admirals debut.
Brodeur helped lead the Oshawa Generals to an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup in the 2014-15 season.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur with the Allen Americans
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Devils Stories
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO
- Devils Lose Lead in 5-1 Setback to Marlies
- Get Called up to New Jersey Courtesy of Labatt, Townsquare Media and Mirabito
- Blackwood, Quenneville Selected to AHL All-Star Classic
- Devils End 2018 with 5-2 Loss to Penguins