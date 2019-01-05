Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, while goalie Joe Cannata has been returned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Francouz has gone 13-7-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .919 save-percentage and has posted one shutout with the Eagles. The 28 year-old has also appeared in two games this season with the Avalanche, making 33 saves on 35 shots.
Cannata has not been on the ice for the Eagles this season but helped lead the club to an ECHL Kelly Cup Championship during the 2017-18 season.
Colorado returns to action when they travel to Stockton Arena in Stockton, California to take on the Stockton Heat on Saturday, January 5th at 7:00pm MT.
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
