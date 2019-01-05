Griffins' Six-Game Point Streak Ended with 6-4 Loss at Hershey
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - After falling to the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-3 back on Oct. 12, the Hershey Bears flipped the script on Saturday as they exacted revenge with a 6-4 win at Giant Center in the two-teams' final meeting this season.
A six-game point streak for Grand Rapids and four-game unbeaten streak on the road against Hershey (15-18-0-2) were snapped with the loss, despite Jake Chelios recording his 100th point in the American Hockey League and three third-period goals from Matthew Ford, Chris Terry and Matt Puempel.
A small break between games will give the Griffins (19-12-3-3) three days before they return to action, when they travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday to face the Admirals at 8 p.m. EST. Grand Rapids will return to Van Andel Arena the following Friday and Saturday to host the Belleville Senators.
The Bears lit the lamp three times in the first period, jumping out to an early two-goal lead. At 8:55, Hershey's Juuso Ikonen streaked up the left side of the ice, drawing goaltender Harri Sateri towards him in the process. Near the slot, he lobbed the puck towards the right-wing circle, where Brian Pinho popped it behind Sateri for the first goal of the game.
Barely two minutes after Pinho's goal, the Bears' Riley Barber tacked on another to make it 2-0. Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa won a faceoff in the Griffins' zone and sent the puck to the left point, where teammate Aaron Ness took a shot that Barber redirected past Sateri at 11:01.
In only his second game back in the Griffins' lineup after being assigned to the Detroit Red Wings, Wade Megan was the first Griffin to find twine. After a pass fell to the boards behind Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek, Puempel jumped on the puck near the left side of the net and passed it to Megan, who netted it from the top of the right-wing circle to put Grand Rapids on the board at 12:37.
Shane Gersich rebuilt Hershey's two-goal lead with 4:46 left on the clock. From the goal line, Garrett Pilon sent the puck to Gersich in front of the Griffins' net, who tossed it over Sateri's right shoulder to solidify a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.
The Bears spent eight minutes of the second period fighting a 5-on-4 disadvantage due to penalties. Even with multiple scoring opportunities, Grand Rapids finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play, despite outshooting Hershey 14-7 in the scoreless middle frame.
The Bears quickly ended the scoring drought just 1:50 into the third period with back-to-back goals. Sitting near the blue line of the Griffins' zone, Barber passed the puck to defenseman Aaron Ness, who ripped it inside the left goal post to make it 4-1. At 7:05, Barber tallied his third point of the night when he netted a power play goal from the edge of the right-wing circle.
Ford killed the Bears' scoring streak just 32 seconds later. Trevor Hamilton passed the puck out of Grand Rapids' zone and Ford collected it near center ice, skating it to the front of Vanecek's net and beating Hershey defenseman Steve Johnson. Despite losing his balance while skating around Johnson, Ford managed to tuck it past Vanecek to make it 5-2.
Around two minutes later, Hershey reached its six-goal total with a power play tally from Ryan Sproul at 9:41, forcing the Griffins' penalty kill unit to a 1-for-3 finish on the night.
Terry tacked on a goal to cut the deficit in half at 11:49 after Chelios set him up at the right side of Vanecek's net with a pass off the boards. Hamilton notched his second point of the night with an assist when he sent the puck to Puempel at 19:21, who fired off two consecutive shots and found twine to make the score 6-4.
Notes: Sateri made 25 saves on the night, while Vanecek made 35 for the win...The Griffins' first meeting with the Bears this season was the home opener at Van Andel Arena on Oct. 12, when they defeated Hershey 6-3 with two goals from Filip Zadina...Ford (2011-12) and Carter Camper (2015-16) both previously played for Hershey, while Derek Hulak started this year with the Bears and scored 3 points through 8 games.
Three Stars: 1. HER Barber (two goals, two assists); 2. HER Pilon (two assists); 3. HER Ness (one goal, two assists)
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins RW Matthew Ford vs. the Hershey Bears
(Just Sports Photography/Hershey Bears)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Hamilton, Phillips Push Heat Past Eagles - Stockton Heat
- Stars Earn a Point in Shootout, Fall to Manitoba 3-2 - Texas Stars
- Griffins' Six-Game Point Streak Ended with 6-4 Loss at Hershey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Rebound for Win at Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Gallant, Wolves Stop Rampage - Chicago Wolves
- Koivula scores for the fifth straight game in setback on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Fall to Admirals, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tokarski Stars in 3-1 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Thompson, Ang Lead T-Birds Past Bruins on Sold out Blast from the Past Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Dominate Penguins in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gersich Scores in Return, Bears Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hershey Bears
- Cormier, Defense Lift Devils over Sound Tigers, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Five Unanswered Goals Lead T-Birds over P-Bruins 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Charlotte Bests Sens to Claim Season Series - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Win Second Straight against Belleville - Charlotte Checkers
- LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Laval - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins' Six-Game Point Streak Ended with 6-4 Loss at Hershey
- Griffins Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Penguins
- Zadina Returns to Griffins After World Junior Championship
- Griffins Host $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs and Plaid Hat Giveaway against Belleville Next Week
- Wade Megan Assigned to Griffins