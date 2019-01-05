Admirals Dominate Penguins in Win

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Emil Pettersson scored two goals and added an assist to help the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-3 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The win was Milwaukee's second straight. The five goals were the most for the Admirals since the team won 7-2 at Chicago on Nov. 11.

The Penguins scored the first goal of the game while on the power play. Ads forward Jeremy Gregoire was assessed a double-minor for high sticking at 11:04 of the first period. The first Pens shot resulted in the goal as Anthony Angello's shot from the right circle found its way into the net at 13:39.

Milwaukee scored three second period goals to take a 3-1 lead into the third period. The first goal came at 3:45 of the second frame. While the Admirals were on the penalty kill, defenseman Matt Donovan spied Pettersson leaving the Milwaukee bench as part of a line change. Donovan fed him a pass at the Penguins blue line and Pettersson scored on the breakaway. The goal was Pettersson's eighth of the season and his first shorthanded goal of the campaign.

The Admirals took the lead at 8:47 when Fred Allard came out of the penalty box and went to the goal on a breakaway. Allard was stopped, but in the ensuing scramble Nick Baptiste was able to plant the rebound into the net for his seventh goal of the season. Pettersson and Allard picked up the helpers.

Another scramble in front of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton net led to the Ads third tally at 14:03. Jarred Tinordi corralled the loose puck in the slot and fired it into a mostly empty net for his third goal of the season. Joe Pendenza and Yakov Trenin earned the assists.

Milwaukee's Tanner Jeannot tapped in a power play goal at 1:04 of the third period to give the Admirals a 4-1 lead. Anthony Richard's pass from the high slot went off Jeannot's backhand at the right post. It was Jeannot's fifth goal of the season and his first career power play marker. Richard and Alex Carrier picked up the helpers.

Soon thereafter, the Penguins scored twice to cut the Admirals lead to 4-3. First, Jean-Sebastien Dea scored from the slot at 3:22. Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins at 5:01 before the Admirals called a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Pettersson scored his second of the game, and ninth of the season, with a shot from the slot at 5:38 of the third frame. Richard and Allard grabbed the assists.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick earned his 99th career AHL win with 31 saves.

