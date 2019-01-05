Gersich Scores in Return, Bears Beat Griffins 6-4
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears kicked off 2019 with a 6-4 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Giant Center. The win marked the first time in franchise history Hershey defeated Grand Rapids on home ice, improving to 1-4-0-0.
The Bears exploded out of the starting gate with three goals in the opening frame, en route to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes. Brian Pinho started the scoring after potting his second goal of the season at 8:55 on an offensive zone transition. Juuso Ikonen feathered a pass across the slot for an open Pinho, who beat Griffins goaltender Harri Sateri moving to his left. Hershey doubled their lead at 11:01 after executing a slick play on an offensive zone face off win. Mike Sgarbossa won the draw and snapped the puck backwards to Aaron Ness at the point. Ness' shot was redirected by Riley Barber in the slot for his 12th goal of the season.
Grand Rapids answered to cut their deficit in half only 96 seconds later. Matt Puempel threw the puck on Vitek Vanecek from a sharp angle, and Wade Megan banged home the rebound at 12:37. The Chocolate and White received the last laugh in the opening stanza and restored their two goal lead at the 15:14 mark. Garrett Pilon added his second assist of the night after sending a sub-goal line feed to Shane Gersich at the net front. Gersich, in his first game since December 7 due to an upper-body injury, buried the opportunity for his fourth goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were even at 12-12.
Into the second period, Hershey's penalty kill went a successful 4-for-4, and Vanecek turned aside 25 of 26 shots through 40 minutes. Hershey's 3-1 lead carried into the third period. The Bears tacked on insurance shortly into the frame with Aaron Ness third goal of the season at 1:50. On a give-and-go play with Barber, Ness snapped a shot past Sateri to make the score 4-1 Hershey.
Barber added his second goal of the game at 7:05 on a power play snipe from the right wing. Matthew Ford tallied for the Griffins to break a streak of three unanswered goals for the Chocolate and White at 7:37, pulling the score to 5-2. Hershey tallied a second power play goal at 9:41 courtesy of Ryan Sproul scoring against his former team with a blast from the left-point. Chris Terry and Matt Puempel scored for Grand Rapids at 11:49 and 19:21 to ease the bleeding, rounding out a 6-4 final.
Final shots on goal were 39-31 Griffins. Hershey's power play finished 2-for-3 and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Ness' three-point night (one goal, two assist) tied a career-high. Garrett Pilon also set a career-high with three helpers on the night.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Sunday, January 6 versus the Milwaukee Admirals. It's STAR WARS Night at Giant Center. Variety of STAR WARS characters from local fans groups will be on-site for photo opportunities. Hershey will be wearing specialty STAR WARS themed jerseys which will be auctioned post game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Thompson, Ang Lead T-Birds Past Bruins on Sold out Blast from the Past Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Dominate Penguins in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gersich Scores in Return, Bears Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hershey Bears
- Cormier, Defense Lift Devils over Sound Tigers, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Five Unanswered Goals Lead T-Birds over P-Bruins 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Charlotte Bests Sens to Claim Season Series - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Win Second Straight against Belleville - Charlotte Checkers
- LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Laval - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.