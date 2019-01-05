Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, faced the Manitoba Moose and came out on top of a 3-1 victory. Landon Bow held off a late surge by the Moose while Joel L'Esperance recorded his third multi-goal game of the season.

Stars veteran forward Travis Morin opened scoring 8:26 into the game on the power play. Defenseman Joel Hanley saw an opening and passed the puck off to Morin from the blue line. The alternate captain fired off a shot from the right circle that went bar down over the shoulder of Eric Comrie, giving his team the early advantage.

The score remained for much of the second period. The Stars looked to increase their lead when Moose defenseman Jimmy Oligny was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. The man advantage generated great looks for Michael Mersch and L'Esperance, but they couldn't convert. Ten minutes later, L'Esperance found the back of the net. Gavin Bayreuther shot a blast from the blue line that landed just wide of the goal. L'Esperance was there to find the loose puck and get it past Comrie, making the score 2-0. L'Esperance would later tally his second goal of the game making his 19 goals the second most in the AHL.

After outshooting Manitoba 21-15 in the first two periods, the Moose came with relentless pressure in the third. Bow held down the fort making 19 saves in the third period alone and 34 in his eighth straight home victory. The only goal that beat Bow was on a 5-on-3 Manitoba power play, less than five minutes into the third with Marko Dano cutting the lead in half.

Manitoba pulled Comrie after the Stars made it 3-1, but were unable to complete a comeback. Comrie finished the night with 28 saves.

The Stars have now spilt the season series with Manitoba, each team earning a victory in the first two matchups.

3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation

1. Joel L'Esperance (TEX)

2. Travis Morin (TEX)

3. Landon Bow (TEX)

