Charlotte Bests Sens to Claim Season Series
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Charlotte Checkers ended the season series against the Belleville Senators with a 5-3 win at CAA Arena Saturday night.
Belleville had goals from Adam Tambellini, Filip Chlapik and Stefan Elliott while Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves. Jake Paterson started for Belleville but was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots. Charlotte's goal-scoreres were Julien Gauthier (2), Aleksi Saarela, Morgan Geekie, Andrew Poturalski and Martin Necas while Scott Darling made 20 saves.
It was a wild opening 4:21 that saw the two teams combine for four goals. Belleville struck just 21 seconds into the game through Tambellini as after being a scratch Friday night, he rebounded to notch his 10th of the year as he banged in a loose puck out front.
But it took just 14 seconds for Charlotte to tie the game as on a dump-in, Paterson misplayed the puck as it squeaked out front into the crease for Saarela to deposit into an empty net.
Belleville took a 2-1 lead at 3:38 through Chlapik as after Max McCormick was robbed by the right pad of Darling, he collected the puck and attempted a wraparound that was blocked by a stick but Chlapik was on hand to bury no. 8 of the season.
Once again however the Checkers found a tying goal as after a turnover by Belleville, Geekie beat Paterson five-hole to end his night at 4:21.
Gauthier gave Charlotte its first lead of the night 10:13 into the second frame as he flew into the Senators' zone before skating through the crease and beating Gustavsson low at his left pad for his ninth of the season. The lead was 4-2 at 12:36 as after Sens defenceman Stefan Elliott slipped in the neutral zone, Geekie skated in on Gustavsson before dropping a pass for Poturalski to tap in.
Charlotte made it 5-2 with 16:16 to play as Necas, returning to the team after representing the Czech Republic at the World Juniors, buried a one-timer from the slot off of Cliff Pu's pass.
The Sens did grab a consolation goal in the third through Elliott as after Logan Brown drove the net, the Senators defenceman potted the rebound at 17:49 before Gauthier notched an empty-netter to make it 6-3 Charlotte.
Jack Rodewald's first period assist was the 50th point as a Belleville Senator, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the milestone. Darren Archibald also recorded his first point as a Senator with an assist on Tambellini's goal.
Charlotte took the season series with a 2-1-1-0 record over the Sens.
Belleville is back in action on Wednesday they host the Cleveland Monsters for the first time in franchise history. Tickets are available.
