Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Iowa Wild tallied two goals in less than a minute in the middle stages of the third period, including the game-winner from Colton Beck, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves as the Wild blanked the Rockford IceHogs 3-0 Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. The loss extended the Rockford winless streak to six games, matching the team's longest skid of the season.

Kahkonen now leads all AHL netminders with five shutouts on the year, three of which have come in the goaltender's last three starts against the IceHogs.

After the teams skated scoreless through two periods, Beck provided the game-winner at the 6:08 mark of the third stanza. Beck ripped a wrister from the right circle past the blocker side of IceHogs goaltender Anton Forsberg after a failed Rockford clearing attempt.

Will Bitten followed up just 54 seconds later, converting on a scramble in front of Forsberg as Joel Eriksson Ek crashed the net. Justin Kloss would add an empty-netter to ice the game for Iowa with 1:30 remaining.

Forsberg answered Kahkonen's shutout bid with a stingy performance of his own, stopping 29 of 31 shots faced.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 6 vs. Iowa Wild | 4 p.m.

The IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild this Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pack of 2018-19 IceHogs player cards, thanks to Gizmo Sports Cards. The game will also feature a postgame skate with the team.

