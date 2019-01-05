Stars Earn a Point in Shootout, Fall to Manitoba 3-2
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, faced the Manitoba Moose for the second game of a weekend series earning a point in a 3-2 shootout decision. The Stars held the lead until the final four minutes of the game, and Manitoba closed the Stars win streak at 7 games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
After a sluggish start, Manitoba's Logan Shaw opened scoring only 2:41 into the game off a loose puck that tipped off Shaw's skate to pass Landon Bow. The Stars netminder held his team for the remainder of the first period making 10 saves and ending the night with 32 stops.
The Stars came into the second period looking for the equalizer, and defenseman Niklas Hansson got the job done. Colton Hargrove and Adam Mascherin were able to perfectly set up Hansson as he snuck down the center of the zone. The blue liner fired a shot past Appleby to tie the game at 5:31 in the middle frame. The score remained tied until Nicholas Caamano gave his team the lead with 62 seconds remaining in the period. Dillon Heatherington fired a blast from the blue line that rebounded in front of the goal and onto Caamano's stick. The winger sent a backhand shot towards the net from his knee and gave the Stars a 2-1 lead.
The Stars kept the game together through most of the third period, but could not get the insurance goal required for a win. With just over 3 minutes left in regulation, Peter Stoykewych evened the score at two a piece to eventually force overtime. Joel L'Esperance came inches from regaining the lead but was denied by Appleby in the final 10 seconds of the game.
Each team collected a penalty in overtime, but the goaltenders stood strong. After 5 minutes of free hockey, the game headed to a shootout and eventually went 5 rounds. Hargrove was the lone Stars player to convert, while both Shaw and Jansen Harkins found the back of the net for Manitoba earning them the extra point.
Texas has now earned points in each of the last eight home games, and will continue their five-game home stand on Wednesday against the Bakersfield Condors.
Box Score
3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation
Jansen Harkins (MB)
Ken Appleby (MB)
Nicholas Caamano (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
