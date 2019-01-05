Five Unanswered Goals Lead T-Birds over P-Bruins 5-3

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 5-3 in the second game of their three-in-three weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Zach Senyshyn, Jordan Szwarz and Gemel Smith while Dan Vladar made his 16th start of the season in net.

Senyshyn helped Providence get off to a fast start, needing just 2:03 to open the scoring and net his team-leading 11th goal. Chris Breen led Austin Fyten up the left boards into the attacking zone and Fyten skated the puck down to the goal line. He fired a shot on Chris Driedger from a tough angle, but Senyshyn was able to get his stick on the puck in the left slot. His deflection trickled through Driedger for the goal and the P-Bruins went up 1-0. Providence thought they had made it 2-0 on a power play goal from Cameron Hughes, but the refs waved it off due to contact with the goaltender and had to settle for just a 1-0 lead after one.

The second period was a struggle for Providence as the Springfield offense exploded for four goals in the frame. The first came from Julian Melchiori at 4:37, as after Jonathan Ang won the face-off out to the point Melchiori wrsited in his fourth goal of the year to tie the score. Paul Thompson gave the Thunderbirds their first lead of the night midway through the period, tapping in a pass from Harry Zolnierczyk backdoor on the power play to make it a 2-1 game. Springfield's captain struck again with 1:51 left in the period as Thompson snapped home his 16th goal of the season from the bottom of the right circle to make it 3-1 T-Birds. Ang continued the barrage 62 seconds later, beating Valdar with a wrister between the hashes to make it 4-1 Thunderbirds into the second intermission.

Riley Stillman scored his first goal of the season 6:10 into the third to make it 5-1, but the Providence offense continued to fight for chances with a season-high 46 shots on net. The P-Bruins scored on the power play at 10:44, as Szwarz tied Senyshyn for the team lead in goals. Szwarz won the face-off and camped out in front of the net. Cody Goloubef fired a slapper that Szwarz got a piece of, and his deflection got past Driedger to make it 5-2. Just 38 seconds later Providence scored again on a similar play to make it a 5-3 game. This time it was Breen who fired a slap-shot on Driedger that Smith deflected in front for his fourth goal of the season, but that is where the comeback ended.

Vladar stopped 34-39 shots while Driedger stopped 43-46 shots. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their three-game weekend tomorrow afternoon when they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack to town for a 3:05pm face-off.

