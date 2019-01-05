Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Colorado forward Scott Kosmachuk scored a pair of goals and 10 different Eagles appeared on the score sheet in Colorado's 5-4 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Friday. The Eagles faced a season-high 51 shots from the Condors, including a season-high 22 shots in the third period. Goaltender Spencer Martin earned the victory in net, stopping 47 of the 51 shots he faced in the contest.

Bakersfield would stake an early lead when forward Cooper Marody tapped a loose puck in the crease into the back of the net to give the Condors a 1-0 edge just 3:44 into the contest.

Colorado would strike back 2:25 later when Kosmachuk drove the net and smashed a rebound at the side of the net past Bakersfield goalie Dylan Wells to tie the game at 1-1.

As time began to tick down in the opening stanza, a shot from defenseman David Warsofsky would deflect off a defender near the net and hop straight in the air. As the puck came back down it would take a bounce off a Condor's glove and roll into the back of the net to give Warsofsky his second goal of the season and give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the first period.

Heading into the second period, a power play for the Condors would see forward Patrick Russell grab a rebound in the slot and snap the puck past Martin to tie the game at 2-2 at the 10:19 mark of the period.

Just minutes later the Eagles would earn a power play of their own and forward Igor Shvyrev would capitalize when he snagged a loose puck on top of the crease and whistled it into the back of the net to put the Eagles back on top, 3-2 with 6:45 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would stretch the advantage when forward Andrew Agozzino tipped a Warsofsky shot from the blue line past Wells to give the Eagles a 3-2 edge with 4:03 remaining in the second period.

A net-mouth scramble in the waning seconds of the second stanza would see Condors forward David Gust poke the puck across the goal line to trim Colorado's lead to 4-3 with only 24 seconds left to play in the period.

The third period of action would see the Eagles grow their lead when Kosmachuk finished off a Dominic Toninato breakaway when he collected a drop-pass and rifled a shot past Wells to give Colorado a 5-3 advantage just 1:00 into the period.

Bakersfield would pull back within a goal when forward Mitch Callahan picked up a rebound in the low-slot and swept the puck into the net to cut the Condors deficit to 5-4 with 12:29 still remaining in the contest.

As the game dipped into the final 90 seconds Bakersfield would pull Wells in favor of the extra attacker, but the Eagles would stand firm defensively to secure the 5-4 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Condors scored one goal on six opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Stockton Arena in Stockton, California to take on the Stockton Heat on Saturday, January 5th at 7:00pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.