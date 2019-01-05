Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies started off 2019 on the right foot after picking up two points in a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils last night. As they get set for their second game in as many nights, they will be looking to carry that momentum into tonight's game against a tough Syracuse team.
These North Division rivals are meeting for the third time this season with the series even 1-1. In their last meeting on December 12, the Marlies dropped a tough 8-1 decision at home that they will definitely be looking for redemption from. With wins in their last two games, the Marlies have improved to 16-13-3-2 on the season, while the Crunch (21-9-2-0) sit second in the North Division and fifth in the league.
Special teams will be a key area in tonight's matchup as the Crunch and Marlies have two of the league's top power plays. The Marlies sit fourth in the league overall and have the second-best road power play while the Crunch sit second overall and have the top home power play.
Players to watch: Syracuse is home to two of the league's leading scorers in Carter Verhaeghe (38 points) and Cory Conacher (37 points). Chris Mueller is not far behind as he leads the Marlies with 36 points, and Jeremy Bracco sits 14th with 32 points including 17 in his last 11 games.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM and fans can catch the action on AHLTV.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
16-13-3-2 Overall Record 21-9-2-0
1-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-0
Win 2 Streak Win 1
121 Goals For 126
124 Goals Against 84
22.3% Power Play Percentage 26.2%
76.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.6%
C. Mueller (18) Leading Goal Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (16)
C. Mueller (36) Leading Points Scorer C. Verhaeghe (38)
E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader E. Pasquale (12)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.