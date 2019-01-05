Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt

The Marlies started off 2019 on the right foot after picking up two points in a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils last night. As they get set for their second game in as many nights, they will be looking to carry that momentum into tonight's game against a tough Syracuse team.

These North Division rivals are meeting for the third time this season with the series even 1-1. In their last meeting on December 12, the Marlies dropped a tough 8-1 decision at home that they will definitely be looking for redemption from. With wins in their last two games, the Marlies have improved to 16-13-3-2 on the season, while the Crunch (21-9-2-0) sit second in the North Division and fifth in the league.

Special teams will be a key area in tonight's matchup as the Crunch and Marlies have two of the league's top power plays. The Marlies sit fourth in the league overall and have the second-best road power play while the Crunch sit second overall and have the top home power play.

Players to watch: Syracuse is home to two of the league's leading scorers in Carter Verhaeghe (38 points) and Cory Conacher (37 points). Chris Mueller is not far behind as he leads the Marlies with 36 points, and Jeremy Bracco sits 14th with 32 points including 17 in his last 11 games.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM and fans can catch the action on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

16-13-3-2 Overall Record 21-9-2-0

1-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-0

Win 2 Streak Win 1

121 Goals For 126

124 Goals Against 84

22.3% Power Play Percentage 26.2%

76.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.6%

C. Mueller (18) Leading Goal Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (16)

C. Mueller (36) Leading Points Scorer C. Verhaeghe (38)

E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader E. Pasquale (12)

