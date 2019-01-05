Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that center James Phelan has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Phelan, 21, entered his first professional season this year with the Stars and has since accrued five points (3-2=5) in 27 games with the club. The 5-foot-11 forward made his pro debut on Oct. 5, 2018 against Grand Rapids and notched his first goal eight days later against the Rockford IceHogs.
The undrafted skater from Laval, Quebec played five seasons in the QMJHL before turning pro. Across 321 games with Shawinigan, Victoriaville, and Moncton, Phelan earned 191 points (86-105=191) in his junior hockey career.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
