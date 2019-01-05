Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Hartford, Conn. - Former Phantoms goalie Dustin Tokarski took Round 2. In a 30-save performance, the Hartford backstop carried the Wolf Pack to a 3-1 victory on Saturday night at XL Center while also personally bouncing back from a humbling performance dating back to the last time he faced his ex-teammates; On October 24 Tokarski allowed three goals in the first five minutes against the Phantoms and was removed from the game.
Tokarski was tested most in the first period when he made 15 saves on 16 shots including several of his best stops on the night. Only Nicolas Aube-Kubel (10th) was able to beat him on the back-door following a rebound of a point-blank opportunity by Mike Vecchione for a goal that was also assisted by Philippe Myers late in the first period.
Branden Komm of the Phantoms made his AHL debut at 27 years old with a 25-save performance that kept his team in the game and provided a chance for a comeback. Komm made a handful of sparkling point-blank saves in the second and third periods to prevent the deficit from increasing.
Lehigh Valley (19-12-3) lost its third consecutive game on the other side of a five-game point streak. Hartford (17-15-4) extended its current point streak to four at 3-0-1.
Hartford's Matt Beleskey (4th) opened the scoring on a backhand chip on a rush into the zone at 5:07 to give the Wolf Pack the initial advantage.
Aube-Kubel's goal at 17:52 of the first pulled the Phantoms back to even at 1-1. The Wolf Pack were perhaps fortunate to not be trailing at the first intermission after Lehigh Valley bombed Tokarski for a 16-5 shots advantage.
But the second period was stronger for Hartford who took the shot-count 14-5 while Peter Holland's (12th) wrister from the top of the left circle just did glance off the glove of Komm for a 2-1 lead at 6:00 in the middle frame.
The second period also featured a couple big stops right on the doorstep for Komm all the way to the final minute of the frame when he robbed Vinni Lettieri on the doorstep with under a minute to go. In the meantime, the Phantoms certainly had more chances than their low shot-count would suggest. Taylor Leier had a couple nice opportunities that missed the net when he was trying to pick a corner. And Greg Carey from the left circle aimed for the short-side on Tokarski's blocker but missed it past the left post.
Cole Schneider's tip-in from the left of the cage at 2:39 into the third off the rebound of a center-point blast pushed the Hartford advantage to 3-1. Lehigh Valley couldn't break past Tokarski in their comeback efforts.
Lehigh Valley out shot the Wolf Pack in the game 31-30. Both teams were 0-for- on the power play in the relatively hard but also infraction-free contest. The season series between the Phantoms and Wolf Pack is even at 1-1.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms road-trip concludes on Sunday afternoon at the Springfield Thunderbirds with a 3:00 p.m. opening face-off. Catch the game on 790-WAEB and the Phantoms 365 app.
The Phantoms return home on Friday, January 11 and Saturday ,January 12 hosting the Binghamton Devils and Hershey Bears on consecutive nights.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 1 at Hartford Wolf Pack 3 - Status: Final
Saturday - XL Center
Lehigh Valley 1 0 0 - 1
Hartford 1 1 1 - 3
1st Period-1, Hartford, Beleskey 4 (Holland, Meskanen), 5:07. 2, Lehigh Valley, Aube-Kubel 10 (Vecchione, Myers), 17:52. Penalties-Hajek Hfd (tripping), 11:09.
2nd Period-3, Hartford, Holland 12 (Beleskey, O'Gara), 6:00. Penalties-Samuelsson Lv (high-sticking), 18:17.
3rd Period-4, Hartford, Schneider 12 (Fogarty, Bigras), 2:39. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 16-5-10-31. Hartford 5-14-9-28.
Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 0 / 1; Hartford 0 / 1.
Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Komm 0-1-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Hartford, Tokarski 9-4-2 (31 shots-30 saves).
A-4,021
Referees-Jason Faist (26), Tim Mayer (19).
Linesmen-Kevin Briganti (39), Frank Murphy (29).
Ticket Information
Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2018-19 season are available online at pplcenter.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Thompson, Ang Lead T-Birds Past Bruins on Sold out Blast from the Past Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Dominate Penguins in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gersich Scores in Return, Bears Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hershey Bears
- Cormier, Defense Lift Devils over Sound Tigers, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Five Unanswered Goals Lead T-Birds over P-Bruins 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Charlotte Bests Sens to Claim Season Series - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Win Second Straight against Belleville - Charlotte Checkers
- LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Laval - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford
- Bruins Hang on in First Game of 2019
- Greg Carey Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
- Phantoms Sign Steven Swavely to AHL Contract
- Phantoms Power Play