Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners on Pet Bowl Giveaway Night. Puck drops at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 fans, 16 and older, will take home a Condors Pet Bowl presented by KGET-17 and ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio. Kern County Animal Services will be on hand pre-game for pet adoptions and you can meet one of the newest members of the Bakersfield Police Department, K-9 Hero

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Roasted Pork Loin w/ a Mustard Cream Sauce

Roasted Red Potatoes

Vegetable Medley

Spinach Salad

Lemon Bars

TAP ROOM

Chicken Wing Trio

Celery

Mojo Potatoes

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: G Dylan Wells and C Tyler Vesel

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors wrap a three-game homestand against the Tucson Roadrunners. Bakersfield is in search of its first win against the Roadrunners after Tucson took the opening two games of the season series.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors opened the scoring thanks to Cooper Marody's seventh of the season, but Colorado erupted for five goals in a 5-4 Eagles win last night in Bakersfield. RW David Gust scored for the second straight night and LW Tyler Benson extended his points streak to four games (1g-3a) with an assist.

Tucson had a 3-0 first intermission lead last night and never looked back in a 7-5 win over the Stockton Heat on the road. RW Nick Merkley had a goal and two assists in the win as eight different Roadrunners recorded multi-point nights. G Calvin Pickard, making his first start with Tucson, picked up the win, stopping 22 of 27 shots.

FIRE AWAY

Bakersfield fired a season-high 51 shots last night against Colorado netminder Spencer Martin. It was the highest total of the season for the Condors and tied the most in franchise history, set on January 21, 2016 at home to Manitoba.

ROOKIE RECORD

LW Tyler Benson picked up assists number 19 last night which ties the Condors single-season rookie record set by LW/D Joey LaLeggia during the 2015-16 season. Benson now has 23 points on the season. The Condors rookie scoring record is 28 set by RW Jesse Puljujarvi during the 2016-17 campaign.

CONDORS NOTES

RW David Gust has goals in two straight... With C Cooper Marody scoring and a C Brad Malone assist, the Condors now have five players with 20 or more points this season. Nine players finished with 20+ points the past two seasons while 14 hit the mark in the Condors 2015-16 season.... The Condors own a 10-5-1 record when scoring first.

ROADRUNNERS NOTES

Tucson is 3-1-1 in its last five games... D Kyle Capobianco, who leads the team in scoring, was named to his second AHL All-Star Game earlier this week. He is third among d-men in scoring... D Robbie Russo has 2g-2a in his last four games... RW Nick Merkley, who missed much of the early portion of the season with an injury, has points in five straight games (2g-6a).

TRANSACTIONS

12/31 - F Nolan Vesey recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

12/30 - LW Joe Gambardella recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

