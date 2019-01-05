Cormier, Defense Lift Devils over Sound Tigers, 3-2

BINGHAMTON - Evan Cormier made 26 saves for his first professional win as the Binghamton Devils downed the visiting Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night, 3-2.

The Devils got into penalty trouble in the opening period and the Sound Tigers took advantage to get the 1-0 lead. Mitchell Vande Sompel fired a shot from the left point that Travis St. Denis deflected by goaltender Evan Cormier for his 10th of the year. St. Denis' goal came with 2:05 left in the opening period with assists from Vande Sompel and Otto Koivula and Bridgeport led after one, 1-0.

After giving up three goals in the second period last night, the Devils did it to the Sound Tigers. Colby Sissons got it al started with his first professional goal from the left wing wall to tie the game, 1-1. Sissons' goal was assisted by John Ramage and Blake Speers just 2:51 into the period.

Binghamton took a 2-1 lead at the 8:31 mark as Michael Kapla beat goaltender Jeremy Smith on the power play. Nick Lappin pulled the puck to the front of the crease and Kapla finished it by Smith on the glove side for a one-goal lead with assists from Lappin and Brandon Gignac.

Another defenseman scored to give the Devils a two-goal lead with just under two seconds remaining in the second period. Ramage picked up a rebound after a shot from the left side and fired the puck by Smith as time expired for his seventh of the year. All three goals in the second period came from defensemen and the Devils took the 3-1 lead into the third.

The Sound Tigers got one back late in the game with their net empty to pull within one. Koivula split through the defense and lifted the puck over the right shoulder of Cormier for his 12th of the year at 18:03 to decerease the Devils' lead to 3-2. In the end, Binghamton held on for the one-goal win, 3-2.

Cormier collected his first professional win with 26 saves and earned first star of the game.

