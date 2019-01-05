Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forwards Andreas Martinsen and Dylan Sikura to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Martinsen, 28, has spent the 2018-19 season with the Blackhawks, logging one goal, three assists and 14 penalty minutes in 24 NHL games. The big-bodied forward leads Chicago with 83 hits on the year, and his 3.5 hits per game are currently tied for ninth among all NHL skaters as of Saturday. Martinsen made his season debut on Oct. 4 at Ottawa, recorded his first point on Nov. 3 at Calgary and netted his lone goal as part of a multi-point effort on Dec. 12 vs. Pittsburgh (1g, 1a).

The Bærum, Norway native will join Rockford following his standout campaign with the team last year that helped lead the IceHogs to the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Martinsen posted 28 points (12g, 16a) and 62 PIMs in 64 games during the regular season, and won Rockford's "Heavy Hitter" award after leading all Rockford forwards in penalty minutes per game. He then added two goals and three assists in 13 postseason contests during the Calder Cup playoffs.

Sikura, 23, has split the 2018-19 campaign between Rockford and Chicago. He has combined for three assists in 11 NHL games over his two stints with the Blackhawks this season, including picking up a helper at the NHL's annual Winter Classic on Jan. 1 vs. Boston.

The Aurora, Ontario native now returns to the IceHogs where he has notched 18 points (9g, 9a) in 26 games during his rookie campaign. At the time of his recall to Chicago on Dec. 12, Sikura led the team in scoring and goals, and ranked first among all AHL rookies with four game-winning tallies. The forward is also still currently tied for the team lead with five multi-point games on the year, and his 90 shots on goals are good for third among league rookies as of Saturday.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 6 vs. Iowa Wild | 4 p.m.

The IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild this Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pack of 2018-19 IceHogs player cards, thanks to Gizmo Sports Cards. The game will also feature a postgame skate with the team.

American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019

