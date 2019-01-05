Checkers Win Second Straight against Belleville
January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers took control of the game after a wild first five minutes to eventually prevail by a 6-3 score in Belleville and extend their point streak to four games.
Julien Gauthier scored twice for the Checkers, who gave up the game's first goal after just 21 seconds but broke a second-period tie with four unanswered goals to improve their record to 3-0-1 in their last four contests.
Aleksi Saarela, Morgan Geekie, Andrew Poturalski and Martin Necas also scored for the Charlotte, while Scott Darling made 20 saves and even picked up an assist on Gauthier's empty-net goal to improve to 5-2-1 at the AHL level this season.
The early goal by Belleville that tied the Checkers' franchise record for fastest goal allowed to start a game was just the beginning of a frantic first part of the game that would produce four goals in the first 4:21 of action. It took just 14 seconds for Saarela to answer that tally thanks to a fortuitous bounce off the end boards that left him with an empty net, but Belleville would regain their lead at the 3:38 mark.
Geekie's goal, his fifth in nine games, came less than a minute later to tie the contest and start the Checkers' run that would take place over the final two periods, with Gauthier and Poturalski scoring in the second period and Necas contributing early in the third.
Just 12 seconds after Belleville scored to get within two with 2:11 remaining in the contest, Gauthier would add a long-distance empty net goal to mark the third multi-goal game of his pro career and first this season.
The win improves Charlotte's record to 3-1-1 its their post-holiday road trip through Canada and to a league-best 26-8-3 on the season.
Notes
The Checkers have scored 19 total goals in their last four games ... The Checkers scored on their first two shots, chasing Belleville starter Jake Paterson from the game ... Geekie has nine points (5g, 4a) in his last nine games. He had just one point, an assist, in his previous 15 ... All nine of tonight's goals were scored at even strength ... With two more points tonight, Poturalski extended his point streak to four games (2g, 4a) ... Necas returned to the Checkers' lineup after missing six games to represent the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship ... Haydn Fleury played his first game with the Checkers since Oct. 26 and first game at any level since suffering a concussion with the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 13 ... Charlotte won three of four games in its season series with Belleville that concluded tonight ... Defenseman Josiah Didier missed the game due to injury ... Forwards Steven Lorentz and Zack Stortini and defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti were healthy extras.
Up Next
The Checkers complete their six-game Canadian road trip and their three-in-three weekend against the Toronto Marlies Sunday at 4 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019
- Thompson, Ang Lead T-Birds Past Bruins on Sold out Blast from the Past Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Dominate Penguins in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gersich Scores in Return, Bears Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hershey Bears
- Cormier, Defense Lift Devils over Sound Tigers, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Five Unanswered Goals Lead T-Birds over P-Bruins 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Charlotte Bests Sens to Claim Season Series - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Win Second Straight against Belleville - Charlotte Checkers
- LacCuvee Shines in 2-1 Rocket Victory over Americans - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Laval - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Visit Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Upended by Comets, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Rout Monsters for Third Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pet Bowl Giveaway Tonight against Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Assigns Forwards Martinsen, Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Francouz Reassigned to Eagles, Cannata Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Announce Goaltending Transactions - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Griffins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Roars in Roadrunners' 7-5 Win over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by the AHL's Hottest Team - San Jose Barracuda
- Kahkonen Leads Iowa to Third Straight Shutout of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Offense Roars to Life in Colorado's 5-4 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Boyle Lifts Gulls to Fifth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Tansey Tallies Two Points in 7-5 Loss to Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout - San Antonio Rampage
- Despite Hard Fought Battle, Rocket Edged in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Shines as Wild Shuts out Rockford 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Nylander Lifts Amerks to Shootout Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.