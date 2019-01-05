Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 5

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will host the Charlotte Checkers for the second time in as many nights this evening at CAA Arena.

Belleville (16-19-2-0) sit in seventh place in the North Division and five points out of a playoff spot after Friday's defeat.

Despite last night's lost, the Sens still sit pretty at home with an 11-7 record at CAA Arena.

Charlotte (25-8-3-0) pushed its Atlantic Division lead to five points with the victory Friday night as they continue to be the standout team in the AHL this season with the most points and wins in the entire league.

Roster notes

No moves overnight for the Senators as they look to split the weekend against Charlotte.

Sens head coach Troy Mann was non-commitcal Friday night as to who will start in goal tonight for Belleville between Filip Gustavsson, who got the nod Friday, or Jake Paterson, who would make just his second start of the season.

Previous history

Belleville owns a 1-1-1-0 record against the Checkers this season. Tonight's contest is the final match-up of the year between the two Eastern Conference squads.

Who to watch

Sens forward Max McCormick had a goal Friday, his third of the year, and has six points in eight contests this season since his reassignment from Ottawa.

Checkers blue-liner Jake Bean had a pair of helpers Friday and is the team's highest scoring d-man, alongside Trevor Carrick, with 21 points (five goals) in 33 games.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.