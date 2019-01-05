Wolf Pack Return Drew Melanson to Maine

January 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has returned forward Drew Melanson to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Melanson, who had been recalled from the Mariners December 20, was scoreless, with three shots on goal, in three games with the Wolf Pack. In 26 ECHL games this season, the rookie out of Boston University has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points, along with ten penalty minutes. He was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack June 20, 2018.

The Wolf Pack are back in action at the XL Center tonight, hosting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:00 PM game. That is "Pucks and Paws" and Pet Adoption Night at the XL Center, and there will be designated sections in which fans can purchase tickets to bring their dogs to the game (click here).

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019

