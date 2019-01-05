Heat Face Eagles Saturday at Stockton Arena

Saturday, January 5, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Hear tonight's game on Spreaker or iHeartRadio or watch the game via AHLTV.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to get back into the win column as they face off against the Colorado Eagles Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Stockton Arena. The Heat look to rebound from a 7-5 setback at the hands of the Tucson Roadrunners Friday, a game in which the Heat trailed 6-1 at one point before rallying to get as close as 6-4 early in the third.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

The Heat have found success against the AHL newcomer Colorado Eagles, winning each of the first two meetings between the clubs in November in Loveland. The Eagles are in their first year in the AHL, joining the league after winning the ECHL's Kelly Cup last season.

TANSEY GETS TWO AGAINST TUCSON

Defenseman Kevin Tansey posted his first-career multipoint game in the AHL on Friday, registering a goal and an assist against Tucson. The defenseman joined the Heat on a PTO last weekend and skated in his first game with Stockton on Monday. He finished the 7-5 battle with the Roadrunners a plus-1.

PHILLY PHILLY

Matthew Phillips continued his scoring streak with a beautiful back-door feed on Tansey's goal in Friday's game, pushing his impressive run to seven-straight games with a point and 11 points (4g,7a) since December 19.

THIS BUD'S FOR YOU

Buddy Robinson pushed his scoring streak to six games with another apple in last night's contest against Tucson. The forward has now amassed eight points (2g,6a) since Dec. 21 at Iowa.

SATURDAY SCARIES

The Heat enter today's game with a record of 3-6-1-0 on the year in Saturday games, 1-4-1-0 at home. Stockton will look to reverse that trend to snap a four-game skid on home ice.

