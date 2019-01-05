Rampage Win Fourth Straight with Binnington Shutout

ROSEMONT, IL - Jordan Binnington stopped all 31 shots he faced on Friday night at Allstate Arena to earn his third shutout of the season, backstopping the San Antonio Rampage (17-17-1) to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Wolves (20-12-3) for San Antonio's fourth straight victory and eighth in the past 11 games.

The victory moved the Rampage back to the .500 mark for the first time since the morning of Oct. 12, when they started the season 1-1-0. San Antonio also moved within five points of the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Rampage scored all three goals in a span of 3:06 in the first period, chasing Wolves starting goaltender Oscar Dansk from the game after he faced eight first-period shots. Mackenzie MacEachern, Tyler Wotherspoon, and Mitch Reinke all scored, as the Rampage handed the Wolves their third straight loss.

One game after posting his first professional two-goal outing, MacEachern opened the scoring at 15:54 of the first period. MacEachern dumped the puck wide of the Chicago goal and went hard to the front of the net. A fortuitous bounce off the end boards sent the puck back to the front, allowing MacEachern to bury his seventh goal of the season.

MacEachern has three goals and six points in five games since returning from injury.

Wotherspoon extended the lead and extended his points streak to four games with a left-wing wrist shot that went off the crossbar and in for his third goal and a 2-0 lead, just 45 seconds after MacEachern's tally. Wotherspoon has a goal and seven points, along with a plus-10 rating, during his four-game streak.

Reinke beat Dansk with a right-point wrist shot at 19:00 of the first for his third goal of the year to make it 3-0. He ranks fourth in scoring among AHL rookie defensemen with 19 points in 35 games.

Maxime Lagace replaced Dansk to start the second period and stopped 14 shots.

Sammy Blais extended his points streak to eight games with an assist on Wotherspoon's goal. Jordan Kyrou did not register a point, his franchise record-tying points streak ending at 12 games.

Binnington has won five straight appearances for San Antonio, the longest winning streak for a Rampage goaltender this season, and nine of his last ten. During his five-game winning streak, Binnington has a 1.38 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage.

The Rampage have won four consecutive visits to All State Arena dating back to the 2017-18 season. They are the first team to shut out Chicago this season, a team that had scored two goals or more in each of the season's first 32 games but have been held to one goal or less in their past three outings.

San Antonio snapped a four-game road losing streak, earning their first road victory since Dec. 1 at Chicago.

The Rampage and Wolves square off again on Saturday at Allstate Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: MacEachern (7); Wotherspoon (3); Reinke (3)

Jordan Binnington: 31 saves on 31 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Jordan Binnington - SA

2) Tyler Wotherspoon - SA

3) Mackenzie MacEachern - SA

