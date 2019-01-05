Condors Fire Away in 5-4 Loss to Colorado

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-13-1-1; 34pts) matched a franchise high with 51 shots, but fell 5-4 to the Colorado Eagles (16-12-3-1; 36pts) on Friday at Rabobank Arena. RW David Gust scored for the second straight game and LW Tyler Benson extended his point streak to four games with an assist.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (7th) stuffed home a rebound; Assists: Benson, Hebig; Time of goal: 3:44; BAK leads, 1-0

EAGLES GOAL: RW Scott Kosmachuk (9th) tucked in a rebound in tight; Assist: Davis; Time of goal: 6:09; Game tied, 1-1

COLORADO GOAL: D David Warsofsky (2nd) took a shot that went off a Condor and in; Assist: Joly; Time of goal: 19:51; COL leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 16 , COL - 10 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Patrick Russell (9th) off a rebound on the power play; Assists: Malone, Bear; Time of goal: 10:19; Game tied, 2-2

EAGLES GOAL: C Igor Shvyrev (3rd) from the top of the crease under the crossbar; Assists: Herbert, Greer; Time of goal: 13:15; COL leads, 3-2

EAGLES GOAL: LW Andrew Agozzino (13th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Warsofsky, Kaut; Time of goal: 15:57; COL leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (6th) follow up effort from the bottom of the right-wing circle; Assists: Vesel, Currie; Time of goal: 19:36; COL leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 13, COL - 13 THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: Kosmachuk (10th) off a drop pass on a breakaway; Assists: Toninato, Joly; Time of goal: 1:00; COL leads, 5-3

CONDORS GOAL: RW Mitch Callahan (5th) off a rebound; Assists: Christoffer, Lagesson; Time of goal: 7:31; COL leads, 5-4

SHOTS: BAK- 22, COL - 8 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Kosmachuk (COL) 2. Callahan (BAK) 3. Warsofsky (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6 ; COL - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 51 ; COL - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (4-4-0; 31/26); COL - Martin (3-5-2; 51/47)

LW Tyler Benson has points in four straight (1g-3a) and has six assists in five games against Colorado

Benson's 19th assist tied him with LW Joey LaLeggia (2015-16) for the Condors single season rookie record

The 51 shots matches a franchise high for the Condors set on January 21, 2016 at home against Manitoba

RW Mitch Callahan has three points (2g-1a) in four games against Colorado

Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Vesey, Montoya

