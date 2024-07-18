Make-A-Wish Kid Fulfills Dream to Score a Goal for Minnesota United
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Make-A-Wish recipient Carter Lucero - who was celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday - stole the show in the Minnesota United vs. D.C. United match at Allianz Field.
With the support of the full Minnesota United squad, Lucero took a pre-game kickoff all the way down the field before scoring on D.C. United goalkeeper Alex Bono and celebrating in style in front of a cheering home crowd. As part of tonight's celebration, Carter participated in the processional, coin toss, starting XI photo, and was with the team at kickoff.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #makeawish #minnesotaunited #dcunited
