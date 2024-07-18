Make-A-Wish Kid Fulfills Dream to Score a Goal for Minnesota United

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC YouTube Video







Make-A-Wish recipient Carter Lucero - who was celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday - stole the show in the Minnesota United vs. D.C. United match at Allianz Field.

With the support of the full Minnesota United squad, Lucero took a pre-game kickoff all the way down the field before scoring on D.C. United goalkeeper Alex Bono and celebrating in style in front of a cheering home crowd. As part of tonight's celebration, Carter participated in the processional, coin toss, starting XI photo, and was with the team at kickoff.

