Kahkonen Blanks Gulls as Iowa Takes 3-0 Decision
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
San Diego fell 3-0 to the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild goaltender Kappo Kahkonen stopped all 34 shots to earn his fifth shutout of the season and Gerald Mayhew scored all three goals, a natural hat trick. Mayhew leads the AHL with 39 goals.
Despite the setback, San Diego has points in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2-0), 12 of their last 14 contests (10-2-2-0) and 16 of their last 21 overall (12-5-3-1). The Gulls are also 4-1-1-0 their last six road contests and 9-5-1-0 the last 15 away from home.
Anthony Stolarz stopped 30-of-31 shots in the setback, ending his five-game win streak. Stolarz is 8-1-1 his last 10 starts with a 2.28 goals-against average and .936 save percentage, stopping 30-or-more shots in nine straight appearances.
San Diego and Iowa will conclude the weekend back-to-back tomorrow at Wells Fargo Arena (4 p.m. PT).
POSTGAME QUOTES
San Diego Gulls
Sam Carrick
On the team's defensive effort
We're frustrated that we lost the game, but I think when we take some time here and really evaluate our game, I think we'll realize that we actually played a pretty good game. Their one goal was a pretty lucky goal. It was kind of a crappy bounce that went off our guy and in. The other two were obviously empty netters. Obviously we want to create some more offense. Any time you get shutout like that, you can't expect a win, so we're going to take our positives from this game and move on to tomorrow night.
On the third period
We stayed out of the box all game which was great. Part of the game plan was to limit their power play. The third period, we did a good job of actually drawing penalties and giving our power play a chance to get a goal. We stuck with it and I thought we controlled the puck for most of the third period. It just didn't go our way tonight, but that's the way it goes sometimes.
On the goaltending battle between Stolarz and Kahkonen
[Stolarz] was great as always and gave us a chance to win, stopping a breakaway in the second period. When I went down and had my chance on a partial breakaway, that was just the way the game went. Both goalies played well and when things are going like that, you know it's just going to be a lucky goal that's going to be the winner. That's what happened tonight and unfortunately it wasn't us.
Head Coach Kevin Dineen
On the game
For us, there's ways that you have to play. We know we're playing a talented team, we limited their chances. We weren't great in the first period, we felt like we had airplane legs there early. We liked the tone and the tempo of the game. I thought both goalies were excellent tonight.
On the power play
Power play, there's a goal that should have counted that didn't. You can debate that as much as you want. A the end of it you're not going to change the refs mind so you have to get ready for the task at hand. Bottom line is our power play didn't get it done when we needed them to.
On turning the page from tonight's game
There's nothing else you can do. All of a sudden there's another game within 24 hours, prepare yourself and make some hard decisions today to get ready for tomorrow.
On facing Iowa tomorrow
We have to make sure that when we have that shot mentality, you have somebody at the net. We felt like we were generating shots as the game wore on. You can get those second and third opportunities when those are there. With a little bit of a fluky goal that they scored against us, just stay with it, keep our composure and play the way you need to on the road to have success.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020
- Rampage Edge Stars 3-2 in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Rocket Lose 3-1 to Wolf Pack - Laval Rocket
- Kahkonen Blanks Gulls as Iowa Takes 3-0 Decision - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Push Past Monsters on Elson's Late Goal - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Stumble against Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Win, You Love to See It - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Fall to Devils in Overtime - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- St. Denis, Holmstrom each score to help Bridgeport collect a point for the third straight game - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Upended in Providence, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Pack Tops Rocket, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Comeback Stalled in 4-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Tie Game Late, Win in OT over Bears 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Comeback Attempt Stalled in Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Condors Host Pirates and Princess Night Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- AHL Releases Statement Regarding Forfeited Game against Toronto on January 10 - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Statement Regarding January 10 Toronto-Texas Game - AHL
- Marlies Open Home-And-Home with Senators Tonight in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- AHL Board of Governors Elects Scott Howson as Next President and CEO - AHL
- Join the IceHogs for Bar Olympics at Savoy Lounge - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flyers Loan Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22 - San Diego Gulls
- Sens Release Todd from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Give Away Fanny Packs as Part of '90s Night Next Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Start Packed Home Weekend Friday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Forward T.J. Tynan Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Joey Keane from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Ride the Rails up to the Show' Promotion Gets Underway this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Hosting Annual Hometown Heroes Night Saturday, February 22 against Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 14 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- No Love Lost Between Rivals this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Jakob Lilja from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Down Moose, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Kahkonen Blanks Gulls as Iowa Takes 3-0 Decision
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Keegan Kanzig to PTO
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Mahura to Gulls
- San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes