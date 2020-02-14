Rangers Recall Joey Keane from Hartford

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Joey Keane from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Keane, 20, has skated in 48 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. He played in the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge. Keane is tied for sixth among AHL defensemen in goals and is tied for 13th among AHL defensemen in points this season. In addition, he leads AHL rookie defensemen in goals and ranks fourth among AHL rookie defensemen in points in 2019-20. Keane has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in the last six games with the Wolf Pack.

The 6-0, 187-pounder played three seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) prior to beginning his professional career this season. Keane skated in 195 career OHL games from 2016-17 - 2018-19 with the Barrie Colts and London Knights, recording 21 goals and 81 assists for 102 points, along with a plus-28 rating and 216 penalty minutes. He was selected to the OHL's Third All-Star Team in 2017-18, as he established OHL career-highs in goals (12), assists (32), points (44), and plus/minus rating (plus-45).

The Chicago, Illinois native was selected by the Rangers in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The pick the Blueshirts used to select Keane was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Feb. 20, 2018; the Rangers acquired the pick and Rob O'Gara in exchange for Nick Holden.

