Forward T.J. Tynan Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward T.J. Tynan has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Tynan has posted four goals and 36 assists in 34 games with the Eagles this season. His 40 points currently lead the team, while his 36 assists rank second among all skaters in the American Hockey league.
Tynan has already appeared in 14 games with the Avalanche this season, collecting one assist in Colorado's 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on November 30th. A third-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Tynan has also skated in three contests with the Blue Jackets during the 2016-17 campaign.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
