Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Filip Chlapik to the Belleville Senators.
Chlapik has played 30 games with Ottawa this season, scoring two goals and adding three assists alongside 10 penalty minutes.
The Czech forward has also suited up 24 times with Belleville where he's notched 14 points (five goals). His 80 career points with the Sens are the second most in team history.
The Senators are back in action tonight when they host the Toronto Marlies at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.
