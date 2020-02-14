Sens Release Todd from PTO
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have released forward Nathan Todd from his professional tryout with the team.
Todd played four games with the Sens over two separate PTOs with the club. The 24-year-old will return to the ECHL's Brampton Beast where he has seven goals and 22 points in just 19 games in the ECHL this season.
