Join the IceHogs for Bar Olympics at Savoy Lounge
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. â The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with Savoy Lounge to host Bar Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. Fans can enjoy food and drink specials while testing their skills in various bar games against IceHogs players Lucas Carlsson, Brandon Hagel, Ian McCoshen and Jacob Nilsson, who are all scheduled to attend.
The four players will form Team IceHogs and compete against fans in darts, shuffleboard, pool and more. All games will be free, but fans must be at least 21 years of age to enter the bar.
Savoy Lounge will also be offering ham sandwich and chip baskets for $5 throughout the event. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the food option, as well as drink specials.
Savoy Lounge is located at 3929 Broadway, Rockford, IL and check-in for Bar Olympics will begin at 6 p.m. Players scheduled to appear at the event are subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020
- AHL Board of Governors Elects Scott Howson as Next President and CEO - AHL
- Join the IceHogs for Bar Olympics at Savoy Lounge - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flyers Loan Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22 - San Diego Gulls
- Sens Release Todd from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Give Away Fanny Packs as Part of '90s Night Next Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Start Packed Home Weekend Friday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Forward T.J. Tynan Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Joey Keane from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Ride the Rails up to the Show' Promotion Gets Underway this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Hosting Annual Hometown Heroes Night Saturday, February 22 against Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 14 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- No Love Lost Between Rivals this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Jakob Lilja from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Down Moose, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Join the IceHogs for Bar Olympics at Savoy Lounge
- Collin Delia Bobblehead Night Slated for Saturday
- Join the Great Bobblehead Exchange on Saturday
- Blackhawks Night and Sock Monkey Madness Highlight Weekend Slate
- IceHogs Re-Assign Defenseman Jack Ramsey to Indy Fuel