Join the IceHogs for Bar Olympics at Savoy Lounge

ROCKFORD, Ill. â The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with Savoy Lounge to host Bar Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. Fans can enjoy food and drink specials while testing their skills in various bar games against IceHogs players Lucas Carlsson, Brandon Hagel, Ian McCoshen and Jacob Nilsson, who are all scheduled to attend.

The four players will form Team IceHogs and compete against fans in darts, shuffleboard, pool and more. All games will be free, but fans must be at least 21 years of age to enter the bar.

Savoy Lounge will also be offering ham sandwich and chip baskets for $5 throughout the event. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the food option, as well as drink specials.

Savoy Lounge is located at 3929 Broadway, Rockford, IL and check-in for Bar Olympics will begin at 6 p.m. Players scheduled to appear at the event are subject to change.

