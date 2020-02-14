Flyers Loan Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Morgan Frost to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Frost, 20, has appeared in 30 games for Lehigh Valley during his rookie season and tallied 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists. Frost notched his first pro point on October 18, 2019 as part of a three assist game against the Binghamton Devils. He went on to tally points in seven-straight games, the longest stretch by a Phantom this season. He was selected as the Phantoms representative in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic on Ontario. Frost earned his first NHL recall on November 18 and made his NHL debut for the Flyers the next night against the Florida Panthers and scored his first NHL goal in his debut. He has played in 20 games for Philadelphia and registered two goals and five assists for seven points.
Drafted in the first round (#27) of the 2017 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Frost played four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds prior to turning pro and was sensational in his final two seasons. He was named to the OHL First All-Star team in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and led the OHL in assists in 2017-18 (70) and 2018-19 (72) and finished second in points with 112 during 2017-18. The native of Aurora, Ontario totaled 319 points on 110 goals and 209 assists in 268 career OHL games.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Morgan Frost
