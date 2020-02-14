Monsters Comeback Stalled in 4-2 Loss to Griffins
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-24-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 50 points.
Following a scoreless first period, Calvin Thurkauf notched a tally for the Monsters at 2:54 of the middle frame with helpers from Maxime Fortier and Adam Clendening. Grand Rapids scored two goals to wrap up the second period with Jarid Lukosevicius' tally at 14:31 and Evgeny Svechnikov's marker at 15:03 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Kole Sherwood scored a goal at 4:35 of the third period with assists from Derek Barach and Markus Hannikainen to tie the game for the Monsters at 2-2. Despite a strong effort from the Monsters, Turner Elson helped regain the lead for the Griffins with a marker at 18:37 followed by Joe Veleno securing the win for Grand Rapids with an empty-net goal at 19:50.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 29 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 19 shots in victory.
The Monsters faceoff against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
GR 0 2 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
GR 33 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 29 3 10-14-2
GR Nagle W 19 2 5-5-1
Cleveland Record: 23-24-2-2, 8th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 23-22-3-4, 4th Central Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky
