Monsters Comeback Stalled in 4-2 Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-24-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 50 points.

Following a scoreless first period, Calvin Thurkauf notched a tally for the Monsters at 2:54 of the middle frame with helpers from Maxime Fortier and Adam Clendening. Grand Rapids scored two goals to wrap up the second period with Jarid Lukosevicius' tally at 14:31 and Evgeny Svechnikov's marker at 15:03 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Kole Sherwood scored a goal at 4:35 of the third period with assists from Derek Barach and Markus Hannikainen to tie the game for the Monsters at 2-2. Despite a strong effort from the Monsters, Turner Elson helped regain the lead for the Griffins with a marker at 18:37 followed by Joe Veleno securing the win for Grand Rapids with an empty-net goal at 19:50.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 29 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 19 shots in victory.

The Monsters faceoff against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

GR 0 2 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

GR 33 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 29 3 10-14-2

GR Nagle W 19 2 5-5-1

Cleveland Record: 23-24-2-2, 8th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 23-22-3-4, 4th Central Division

