Amerks Hosting Annual Hometown Heroes Night Saturday, February 22 against Cleveland

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will hold their annual "Hometown Heroes Night," presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"Hometown Heroes Night is a game we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us yet another opportunity to honor all the local first responders of our community," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "The countless sacrifices they make every day certainly don't go unnoticed and this is our way of saying thank you for all that they do."

"One of Advantage's core values over the years has been to make sure we do the right thing for our members and our employees," said Advantage Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jeff Bocach. "Supporting first responders, those that support us every day, is a reflection of that core value. Thank you for all you do for our community."

The Amerks are honoring all first responders such as police officers, fire fighters, doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Monsters matchup that night, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 4:00 p.m.

As part of the night, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Monsters with additional tickets for family and friends available for as low as just $12. Those interested in taking advantage of the offer can do so by visiting www.amerks.com/heroes.

The Amerks will donate $2 for every ticket sold through the online offer back to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Association of Retirees (SOAR), courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day-of-game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.