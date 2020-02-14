Griffins Give Away Fanny Packs as Part of '90s Night Next Weekend

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 vs. San Antonio Rampage

Presented by Adventure Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

'90s Night presented by Adventure Credit Union: The Griffins will celebrate the decade with music, videos and in-game elements that feature the 1990s.

Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Adventure Credit Union: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Griffins fanny pack.

Fan-Designed Jersey Auction: After the game, fans can bid on the fan-designed jerseys that will be worn by the Griffins, with proceeds to benefit Grand Valley State University's Iota Tau Alpha chapter. The jersey auction will take place off the Griffins' bench in sections 121 and 122. Select players will also be in attendance.

Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 vs. San Antonio Rampage

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m.).

Esports Night: In this inaugural event, fans can enjoy specially priced tickets to the game as well as an invite to the pre-game esports event, which will include an NHL 20 and a Mario Kart tournament. All skill levels are welcome. Esports representatives from Aquinas College and Davenport University will be on hand for those interested in hearing more about collegiate esports. Fans can also learn more about how they can partner with Extra Life to raise money for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. To register for the event or for more information, visit griffinshockey.com/esports.

Sunday is Funday: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m.

Pepsi Reading Goals Redemption Date: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free upper level tickets to any of the following games: Feb. 23, March 11 and 25, April 1.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2019-20 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for

iPhone and Android;

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter, download the Griffins mobile app for

Android and Apple, and subscribe to Griffins Nation.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

Big E's Score 4 for More: If the Griffins score four or more goals during a home game, take your ticket from that game to Big E's Sports Grill in Grand Rapids or Holland within four days to receive 50% off any food item. Dine in only.

Griffins Win, You Win: When the Griffins win at home, take your ticket from that game into any participating West Michigan Tim Hortons the following day and receive a free donut.

J. Gardella's Sliders Special: Available on select tickets, take your used Griffins ticket to J. Gardella's Tavern to buy one slider and get one of equal or lesser price free. Refer to the back of select tickets for details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.