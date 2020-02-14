San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22
February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following date and time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2019-20 schedule:
Saturday, Feb. 22 - game is now scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT
Please contact the Gulls communications office with any questions.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2020
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22 - San Diego Gulls
- Sens Release Todd from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Give Away Fanny Packs as Part of '90s Night Next Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Start Packed Home Weekend Friday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Forward T.J. Tynan Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Joey Keane from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Ride the Rails up to the Show' Promotion Gets Underway this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Hosting Annual Hometown Heroes Night Saturday, February 22 against Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 14 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- No Love Lost Between Rivals this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Jakob Lilja from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Down Moose, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Keegan Kanzig to PTO
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Mahura to Gulls
- San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes
- Gulls Stay Streaking with 4-2 Win over Bakersfield