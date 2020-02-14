San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change for February 22

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following date and time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2019-20 schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 22 - game is now scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT

Please contact the Gulls communications office with any questions.

