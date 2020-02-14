Blue Jackets Recall Forward Jakob Lilja from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Jakob Lilja from the Monsters.

A 6'0", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Malmo, Sweden, Lilja, 26, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on June 15, 2019. In 27 appearances for Columbus this year, Lilja posted 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating and added 5-8-13 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 22 appearances for the Monsters. Prior to his North American professional career, Lilja contributed 48-51-99 with 71 penaty minutes and a +14 rating in 222 SHL appearances for RÃ¶gle BK, LinkÃ¶pings HC and DjurgÃ¥rdens IF spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-13 and 2015-19.

