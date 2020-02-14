'Ride the Rails up to the Show' Promotion Gets Underway this Weekend

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Amtrak have again teamed up for the "Ride the Rails Up to the Show" promotion.

Over the next four weeks, fans can enter in for the chance to win a pair of tickets and round-trip transportation on Amtrak to the Buffalo Sabres' game on Monday, March 30 against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. The grand prize winner will also receive two Gold Carpet Experience passes for the Sabres game as well as a one-night stay at a downtown Buffalo hotel.

The month-long contest will run from Sunday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, March 15. Fans can sign up for the contest online at www.amerks.com/amtrak or by visiting the Member Services booth, located in the Upper Concourse of The Blue Cross Arena, during any Amerks home game throughout the duration of the contest.

