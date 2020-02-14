Heat Start Packed Home Weekend Friday against Ontario

Friday, February 14, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (26-12-3-3; 2nd Pacific) vs. Ontario Reign (24-19-4-1; 4th Pacific)

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

Stockton opens a three-games-in-four-days sprint at Stockton Arena with a divisional tilt against the Ontario Reign. The California clubs have played a tight season series so far, Stockton coming into tonight's matchup with a record of 3-3-1-0 against the Reign.

Ontario has won the last three meetings between the teams, including a pair of one-goal contests and a 5-1 decision in Ontario on January 17. Both teams come into tonight's game off of victories, with the Reign having won eight of their last 10. Stockton looks to widen its gap in a packed Pacific Division race with teams one through four separated by just nine points.

FROESE ON FIRE

Byron Froese is on a tour de force on the offensive end, riding a season-best, seven-game point streak into tonight's contest. The captain scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Wednesday's come-from-behind win and has now amassed six goals and seven helpers since his scoring streak started on January 18 against Colorado. Froese, who has three consecutive multi-point efforts, now leads Stockton with 18 goals on the season.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine has matched Froese's recent run with points in seven straight, totaling 11 points (4g,7a) in that span. Quine, who leads the Heat with 42 points on the year, deposited the game-tying goal on Wednesday with just 85 seconds remaining in regulation to push the game to overtime, where the Heat took the win 1:19 into the extra frame.

CZARNIK'S RUN

Austin Czarnik has leapt to sixth on Stockton's roster with 27 points in just 21 games, tops on the roster at 1.29 points per game this season. The forward, who will skate in his 300th professional game on Friday, has amassed eight points (4g,4a) over Stockton's last four games, including a pair of assists - with the lone helper on the game-winning goal - in Wednesday's win.

FIRST GOAL FIRST

Stockton and Ontario are both teams that thrive on early leads, the Heat coming into the contest 17-3-2-2 when scoring first and the Reign with a mark of 22-5-0-1 following a 1-0 lead. That trend has also played a vital role in the season series with the club that scores first coming into tonight's game with a record of 5-1-1-0. The lone regulation loss for the team that scores first came on January 4 at Stockton Arena, when Alan Quine's marker in the first was the lone goal of the night for the Heat in a 2-1 setback.

WORKING OVERTIME

After starting the post-All-Star-break portion of the schedule with just one game in two weeks, the Heat are staring at a packed schedule in the coming days that includes three games in four days at Stockton Arena this weekend, all divisional matchups, starting Friday against Ontario and followed by a Saturday date with Tucson and Monday against San Diego. The Heat have eight games yet to play in the 16 remaining days of February.

