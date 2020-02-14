Devils Tie Game Late, Win in OT over Bears 4-3

BINGHAMTON - Jesper Boqvist tied the game late and Michael McLeod won the game in overtime as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Hershey Bears, 4-3, inside Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Hershey's Tyler Lewington started off the scoring just 2:26 into the first period with a blast from the right circle. Kody Clark slid a pass from behind the net out to Lewington whose shot flew past the right shoulder of Cory Schneider into the top right corner of the net. Clark picked up the sole assist on Lewington's third goal of the season for the Bears' 1-0 lead.

The Bears struck again with eight minutes remaining in the first. Garrett Pilon fired a shot from the hash marks on the power play and beat Schneider for a 2-0 lead for Hershey. The goal was Pilon's 15th of the year with assists from Christian Djoos and Bobby Nardella and came at the 12:00 mark of the first period.

Binghamton answered the early deficit with 4:51 remaining in the first. A pass around the back of the net from Egor Sharangovich bounced across the front of the net and a waiting Marian Studenic tapped the rolling puck past goaltender Pheonix Copley to pull within one, 2-1. Sharangovich logged the only assist on Studenic's fourth goal of the season and the Devils trailed 2-1 after one period.

The Devils got off to a quick start in the second, tying the game at two just 5:13 into the period. Jesper Boqvist fired a wrist shot from the left circle and beat Copley to tie the game 2-2. Brett Seney and Nathan Bastian recorded the assists on Boqvist's second of the year

The second power-play goal of the game for Hershey came with 2:16 remaining in the middle stanza. Phillippe Maillet sent a pass over from the right side, connecting with Pilon in front of the net. Pilon lifted a shot into the back of the net, surpassing Schneider, and bringing the Bears to a 3-2 lead. Maillet and Nardella logged the assists on Pilon's second of the night and 16th of the year and Hershey took the 3-2 lead into the third.

With 2:17 remaining in the final frame, the Devils tied the score at three. Ben Street's initial shot was blocked, causing a mass scramble in front of the net. Bastian's attempt to poke it in was denied but finally, Boqvist tallied his second goal of the night when, after finding an open space beside Copley, he managed to pop it into the back of the net. Bastian and Street were credited with the assists on the play.

Binghamton picked up the winning goal just 30 seconds into the overtime period. Kyle Cumiskey passed the puck up to Michael McLeod to the net all alone from the blue line. Grabbing the puck, McLeod flipped a quick shot into the net past a diving Copley who misjudged the direction of McLeod, giving the Devils the 4-3 win. Schneider stopped 28 of 31 shots in the win and Copley stopped 17 of 21 shots in the loss.

