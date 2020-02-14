Condors Host Pirates and Princess Night Tomorrow

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles on Pirates and Princess Night at 7 p.m. Bakersfield has averaged over 7,100 in attendance over its last three home games and has the second highest average attendance increase in the AHL. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Pirates and Princess Night with Anna, Elsa, Jasmine, Cinderella, and Captain Hook available for pictures presented by 101.5 KGFM.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Pork Adobo

Steamed Jasmin Rice

Zucchini with Eggplant

Marinated Tomatoes Salad

Tropical Fruit Parfait

TAP ROOM

Meatball Sub

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles play game six of an eight-game season series. Colorado has won three straight in the series. It is the second matchup in Bakersfield with two more slated over the team's final 20 games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors led after the first and second in Ontario on Wednesday, but dropped a 4-2 decision against the Reign. RW Josh Currie had two points (1g-1a) and LW Joe Gambardella scored his 11th of the season. The recently recalled C Markus Granlund assisted on both goals as that line connected for all six of the team's points on the night.

Colorado fell 5-2 at home to Tucson on Saturday. D Jacob MacDonald scored his 11th of the season which leads all d-men in scoring. G Hunter Miska took the loss, stopping 24 of 29 against the division leaders.

CURRIE ON 99

RW Josh Currie scored his 99th AHL goal on Wednesday in Ontario. It was also his 20th of the season. He is the first Condors AHL player to notch 20 goals in four consecutive seasons and just the third Condors player in 22 years to accomplish the feat. Paul Willett (1999-2003) and Paul Rosebush (2001-05) are the others to have four seasons with 20 or more goals.

SHUFFLING THE DECK

The Condors lineup on Wednesday featured 10 players who did not play on Opening Night. Bakersfield has used 36 players already this season, one more than they did all last season.

CONDORS NOTES

Since Jan. 1, D Evan Bouchard has 15 points (3g-12a) in his last 18 games and is even over that span... RW Josh Currie recorded his 7th multi-point game of the season on Wednesday. He has 15 points (7g-8a) in his last 18 games... C Ryan McLeod has four points (1g-3a) in four games.

EAGLES NOTES

D Jacob MacDonald is 5th among d-men in scoring with 33 points (11g-22a)... The Eagles are 24-5-2 when scoring the first goal of the game... Colorado has the 7th best offense in the league at 3.35 goals per contest... G Hunter Miska is just outside the top five in save percantage at .921%.

TRANSACTIONS

2/14 - C Markus Granlund recalled by Edmonton

2/13 - C Beau Starrett recalled by Bakersfield

2/12 - LW Nolan Vesey reassigned to Bakersfield

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

San Diego (5th) @ Iowa

Tucson (1st) @ Stockton (2nd)

