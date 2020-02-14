Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch

February 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alexander Volkov to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Volkov, 22, has skated in nine games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist and six penalty minutes. He skated in the Lightning's 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Volkov recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on January 14 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Moscow, Russia native made his NHL debut with the Bolts earlier this season on October 30 against the New Jersey Devils. Volkov has also appeared in 35 games with the Crunch in 2019-20, recording six goals and 24 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. Volkov has registered four assists over his past four contests with the Crunch. Over the past three seasons with Syracuse, Volkov has posted 52 goals and 117 points in 184 games.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

